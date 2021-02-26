Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 53,818 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,296,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.22% of Baker Hughes worth $47,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE:BKR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 132,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,476. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.18. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

