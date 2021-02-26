Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 874,620 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,472,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.60% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $48,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,018,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 691,895 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,879,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,721,000 after purchasing an additional 635,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 775,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 342,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT remained flat at $$8.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 51,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,948. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.