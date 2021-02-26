Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 186,063 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.30% of STMicroelectronics worth $101,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $7,630,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

STM stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.84. 180,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

