Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 207,522 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.54% of Blackbaud worth $100,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

BLKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $2,359,390. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLKB traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,596. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 148.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.