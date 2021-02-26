Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 42.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,853 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Bunge worth $55,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,488,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Bunge by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $3,935,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 144,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95,420 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Bunge stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.78. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

