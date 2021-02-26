Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 488,983 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.27% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $101,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.82. The company had a trading volume of 843,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,767,209. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,006,127 shares of company stock worth $25,695,887. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

