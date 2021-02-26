Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 170,237 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Nutrien worth $110,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Nutrien by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.79.

NTR traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. The company had a trading volume of 46,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,107. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.47, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

