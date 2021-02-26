Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 178,750 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.37% of GDS worth $53,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GDS by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,384 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GDS by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.20. 5,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,801. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $116.76.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.