Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 178,750 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.37% of GDS worth $53,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDS. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 109.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,801. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

