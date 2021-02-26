Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 36,170 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 665,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,170 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.51% of FMC worth $76,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.07. 7,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.98 and its 200-day moving average is $111.13. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Rowe boosted their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

