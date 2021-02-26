Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 44,195 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 109,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 18.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Chevron by 37.0% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 33,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 12,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.62.

Shares of CVX traded down $4.40 on Friday, reaching $97.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,444,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.93 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.