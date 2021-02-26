Van ECK Associates Corp Takes $69.59 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 453,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,587,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Unity Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,876,390,000. SC Xii Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $2,138,376,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter valued at about $307,805,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $214,844,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth about $124,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.28. 138,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.52. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total transaction of $17,326,081.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

