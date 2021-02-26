Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 45.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,649 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.54% of Guidewire Software worth $58,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

GWRE traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,843. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $130,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $185,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.44.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

