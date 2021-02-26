VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Stock Holdings Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 3.19% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,166,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.96. 101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,333. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $94.61 and a 52 week high of $164.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.76.

