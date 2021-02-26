VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,342 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $187,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,920,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,240,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,392,000 after buying an additional 614,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 571,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after buying an additional 124,324 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 239,096 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.29.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.