VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) Shares Down 0.3%

VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.17. 664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSXJ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 4.96% of VanEck Vectors Russia Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

