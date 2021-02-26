Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Boosted by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.22. 217,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

