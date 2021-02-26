Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,557. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

