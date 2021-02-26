Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Increased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,723 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.0% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 749,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,036. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66.

