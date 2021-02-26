Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,131,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,554 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,868,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,140 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,265,000 after purchasing an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 18,347,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,398,000 after purchasing an additional 590,035 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 621,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,962,036. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.66.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.