Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 73,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,010. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.70. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

