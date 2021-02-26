Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,093,000 after acquiring an additional 352,771 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,478,000 after acquiring an additional 134,277 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,773,000 after acquiring an additional 185,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,628,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,812,000 after acquiring an additional 373,920 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,887. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.