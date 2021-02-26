Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.45% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $199,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $94.22. The company had a trading volume of 377,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,454. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.43. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.82 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

