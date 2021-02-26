Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 72,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.98. 202,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $96.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

