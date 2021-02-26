Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Holdings Boosted by Baron Financial Group LLC

Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 60.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,145 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.6% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

VTIP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.27. The stock had a trading volume of 29,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,684. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.03.

