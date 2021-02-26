Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.4% of MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $111,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,784,000 after acquiring an additional 366,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,816,000 after acquiring an additional 275,422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $353.64. The stock had a trading volume of 376,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.