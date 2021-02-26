Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $354.17. 360,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,599. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.22. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

