Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Position Boosted by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.2% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 76,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 22,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,562. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

