Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Founders Financial Securities LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,622,343. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

