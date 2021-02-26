Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,568 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 3.7% of Plancorp LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 144,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,175,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $201.08. 226,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

