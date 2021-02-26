Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 604,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,500,995. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.55 and its 200-day moving average is $184.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

