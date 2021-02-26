Vapiano SE (VAO.F) (ETR:VAO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Vapiano SE (VAO.F) (ETR:VAO) dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €0.27 ($0.32) and last traded at €0.27 ($0.32). Approximately 11,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 18,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.28 ($0.33).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is €0.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 525,291.70, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

About Vapiano SE (VAO.F) (ETR:VAO)

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 231 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries under the Vapiano brand.

