Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 25,554 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,383,549,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,876,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $570,886,000. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,917,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.25.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,680,744. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.44. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.55 and a 12-month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.65 million. Snowflake’s revenue was up 118.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.