Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.27. 3,809,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,500,859. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.