Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys Shares of 175,000 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,100,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.23% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,356,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,180,000 after purchasing an additional 272,585 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,188,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,226,000 after buying an additional 355,576 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 12,863.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 800,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 677,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,948,000 after buying an additional 324,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.56.

In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.78. 13,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,001. The company has a quick ratio of 34.85, a current ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $72.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.