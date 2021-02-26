Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,894 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,226 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded up $5.79 on Friday, hitting $334.66. The company had a trading volume of 109,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,517. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.29. The stock has a market cap of $317.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

