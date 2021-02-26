Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 32,512 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $246.38. 18,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,348. The firm has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $250.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

