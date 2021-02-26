Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $14.89 Million Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,894 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.14% of XPO Logistics worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,711,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,904,331.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario A. Harik sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $3,628,619.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XPO. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.70.

XPO traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.24. 17,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $128.57.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

