Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $879.17 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4,267.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,170,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,846,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 15.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 1.22% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $879,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

IEMG stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.11. 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,038,062. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $69.87.

