Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $253.98 Million in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,050,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,981,000. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 4.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 3.84% of iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C J Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGE traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,062. iShares, Inc. – iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.24.

