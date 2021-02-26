Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $6.92 Million in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.05% of C3.ai at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $240,519,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $20,917,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $19,499,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.66. 34,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,765. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.00 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

