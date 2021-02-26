Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,536,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,481,253 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $856,596,000 after acquiring an additional 619,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 19,504,238 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $711,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.44. 308,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,725,051. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 25,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,468 shares in the company, valued at $11,854,702.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,387,756 shares of company stock worth $2,052,603,891 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

