Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of Hasbro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,471,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,231,000 after purchasing an additional 75,081 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,326,000 after acquiring an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAS stock traded up $3.04 on Friday, reaching $94.88. 48,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,955. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

