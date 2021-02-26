Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 18,416 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,416 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $9,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 41,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,049. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

