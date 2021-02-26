Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,071,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after buying an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Shares of A traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

