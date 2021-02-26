Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 664,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.21% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 60.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The company had a trading volume of 302,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,676. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

