Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 74,715 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in NIO by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,614,000 after buying an additional 851,715 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

NIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.54.

NIO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,033,555. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

