VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

VEF Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VKEMF)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of VEF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

VEF Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth and growth capital investments. The firm primarily invests in modern financial services and fintech sector. The financial services sector includes payments providers, Credit, mobile money and all forms of financial marketplaces.

