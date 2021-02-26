Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Trading Down 5.9%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,062,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 591,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

VNTR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Venator Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Venator Materials from $2.35 to $2.12 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.29.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. Research analysts forecast that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Venator Materials news, major shareholder Corp Huntsman sold 42,429,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $91,224,085.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNTR. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,568 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 27.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Venator Materials by 48.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the third quarter valued at $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

