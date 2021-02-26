Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CAO Gregory R. Liebbe Sells 3,700 Shares

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $199,948.00.

VTR stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.90. 2,320,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $59.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

